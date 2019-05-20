Monday, May 20, 2019

Exclusive: Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist | Reuters

Also see Google may just have killed Huawei's bid to become the world's top smartphone brand | CNN
"Alphabet Inc’s Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the U.S. government has sought to blacklist around the world.

Holders of current Huawei smartphones with Google apps, however, will continue to be able to use and download app updates provided by Google, a Google spokesperson said, confirming earlier reporting by Reuters.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said."
