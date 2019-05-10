Probably not one-day Amazon Prime deliveries, however...
"Bezos spent the first part of his speech outlining his long-term vision, in which one day, as he’s often said, there will be “millions of people are living and working in space.” The Earth’s resources are limited, while the population and its appetite for energy, continue to grow. The answer, he said is to go out into the cosmos and exploit the limitless resources there.Trump wants to return to the moon. Jeff Bezos is among those vying to help. | Washington Post
“There is no Plan B,” he said. “We have to save this planet.”
Bezos is an acolyte of the late futurist and Princeton University physics professor Gerard O’Neill, whose vision was to build massive colonies in space that could house thousands of people at once in conditions similar to those on Earth — but better.
“These are really pleasant places to live,” Bezos said, showing a rendering. “This is Maui on its best day all year long. No rain. No storms. No earthquakes.”"
No comments:
Post a Comment