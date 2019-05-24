First stage and fairings also recovered (third time, for the first stage)
"On Thursday night, SpaceX launched a batch of 60 internet communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.SpaceX Launches 60 Starlink Internet Satellites Into Orbit | NYT
More than one hour later, some 270 miles above Earth, the cluster of satellites — part of a system called Starlink — pushed off from the rocket that carried it to orbit. The individual satellites slowly began to drift toward their singular journeys above the planet. If successful, the devices could be turned on some time on Friday.
By next year, SpaceX hopes that hundreds of the devices could be circling the planet, beaming high-speed internet service everywhere. It could allow SpaceX to enter a new business that might generate revenue to finance the dream of sending people to Mars."
No comments:
Post a Comment