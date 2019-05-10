Also see DealBook Briefing: Uber’s I.P.O. Gets Off to a Modest Start | NYT
"The biggest Silicon Valley initial public offering in years turned out to be less lofty than expected.Uber I.P.O. Values Ride-Hailing Giant at $82.4 Billion | NYT
Uber priced its public offering on Thursday at $45 a share, near the bottom of its expected price range, valuing the ride-hailing company at about $82.4 billion. It raised $8.1 billion from the I.P.O.
While the event solidifies Uber’s position as the biggest American technology company of its generation to go public, it will be a disappointment to the investors, executives and cheerleaders who had bigger dreams for it. And it raises questions about whether other money-losing Silicon Valley start-ups poised to list their shares should worry about receiving a cool reception."
