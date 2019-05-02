A ~1-hour documentary available via Amazon Prime Video
"A film on Douglas Engelbart, inventor of the computer mouse whose vision was to augment the collective IQ of humans using the computer as a tool to accomplish this. For Doug it was all about augmenting humankind's collective IQ, his ideas were ahead of his time, his thinking was ahead of his time. Before Gates, before Jobs and before the personal computer revolution there was Douglas Engelbart."The Augmentation of Douglas Engelbart
