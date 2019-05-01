From a Slack reality check
"The addition of yet another communications tool can result in a surfeit of information.The productivity pit: how Slack is ruining work | Vox
On average, employees at large companies are each sending more than 200 Slack messages per week, according to Time Is Ltd., a productivity-analytics company that taps into workplace programs — including Slack, calendar apps, and the Office Suite — in order to give companies recommendations on how to be more productive. Power users sending out more than 1,000 messages per day are “not an exception.”
Keeping up with these conversations can seem like a full-time job. After a while, the software goes from helping you work to making it impossible to get work done.
Also, workplace software doesn’t seem to have supplanted the very thing it was supposed to fix: email.
Most people use both."
