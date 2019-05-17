Also see ‘Get Scavino in here’: Trump’s Twitter guru is the ultimate insider | Politico
"Scavino collaborates with the president on tweets and keeps up with Trump’s order to keep a tally of all of his followers across multiple social media sites — all without trying to constrain him. It is this “let Trump be Trump” attitude that has secured his position in the White House, according to Politico. It also means that he will most likely continue to help Trump use social media as a way to justify his most radical policy ideas.Positive feedback from Twitter is reportedly all Trump needs to push policies | Vox
Twitter, however, isn’t representative of real-life American voters. Even discounting that Trump’s followers may be more in line with his views than most social media users (US Twitter users are younger and more Democratic than the general public, according to an April survey from Pew Research Center), the feedback he’s getting from social media probably still comes from a limited pool. That same Pew survey also found that just 10 percent of users create 80 percent of tweets.
Social media sites are nevertheless, according to Politico, one of Trump’s most important pools of info on American voters."
