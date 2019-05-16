On a related note, see White House declines to back Christchurch call to stamp out online extremism amid free speech concerns | Washington Post
"The White House on Wednesday escalated its war against Silicon Valley when it announced an unprecedented campaign asking Internet users to share if they had been censored on Facebook, Google and Twitter, tapping into President Trump’s long-running claim that tech giants are biased against conservatives.White House escalates war against Facebook, Google and Twitter with a campaign asking users to share stories of censorship | Washington Post
The effort, which the White House said on Twitter was directed at users “no matter your views,” seeks to collect names, contact information and other details from Americans. The survey asks whether they have encountered problems on Facebook, Instagram, Google-owned YouTube, Twitter or other social media sites — companies the president frequently takes aim at for alleged political censorship.
[...]
“It’s consistent with their strategy to use whatever tactic they can to sow more distrust, confusion and division, rather than try to offer up clear information about the president’s agenda and policies,” said Macon Phillips, Obama’s former director of digital strategy."
