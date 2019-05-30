Thursday, May 30, 2019

Pokémon Sleep Wants to Make Snoozing a Game Too | NYT

Later in the article: "Pokémon wants to captivate users again, awake or otherwise."
"Pokémon’s chief executive, Tsunekazu Ishihara, said Wednesday that the Japanese franchise planned to release a new game called Pokémon Sleep in 2020 aimed at nothing less than taking the world of video games into dreamland.

“The concept of this game is for players to look forward to waking up every morning,” Mr. Ishihara announced at a news conference in Tokyo.

Or as another game executive said, Pokémon Sleep would find ways to “reward good sleep habits.”"
Pokémon Sleep Wants to Make Snoozing a Game Too | NYT
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 