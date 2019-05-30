Later in the article: "Pokémon wants to captivate users again, awake or otherwise."
"Pokémon’s chief executive, Tsunekazu Ishihara, said Wednesday that the Japanese franchise planned to release a new game called Pokémon Sleep in 2020 aimed at nothing less than taking the world of video games into dreamland.Pokémon Sleep Wants to Make Snoozing a Game Too | NYT
“The concept of this game is for players to look forward to waking up every morning,” Mr. Ishihara announced at a news conference in Tokyo.
Or as another game executive said, Pokémon Sleep would find ways to “reward good sleep habits.”"
