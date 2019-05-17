From the article summary: "Advocates don’t seem to mind the price jump is hard to explain"
"Bitcoin true believers will tell you they never lost faith, but a 50% rally earlier this month has awakened the animal spirits that roamed in the halcyon days of 2017, when the digital currency dominated Thanksgiving conversations and sparked one of the biggest asset bubbles since the financial crisis.Left for Dead, Bitcoin Goes on a Tear and Sparks a New Mania | Bloomberg
Now, the hype machine that fed the frenzy has kicked back into gear. At New York’s Blockchain Week, one of the industry’s biggest gatherings, the Winklevoss twins hawked crypto swag to promote their payment network. Fund manager Mark Yusko dusted off his call for Bitcoin $400,000. A presidential hopeful spoke of digital currency’s inevitable future. Even a recent hack that saw $40 million evaporate was praised as evidence of blockchain’s immutability. On Sunday, the venerable news magazine “60 Minutes” will air a segment to its gray-haired audience reminding them of Pizza Guy."
