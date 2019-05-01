Inform different
"Michael Camilleri, a director at the Washington-based think tank Inter-American Dialogue, said social-media and online messaging services had become the most critical ways Venezuelans communicated beyond the reach of government censors. The opposition to Maduro has publicly mobilized on Twitter and Instagram and privately communicated through group chats on the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp.Social media remains key to Venezuela’s opposition, despite efforts to block it | Washington Post
But Maduro’s attempts at an “information monopoly,” and the Internet restrictions that have followed, have hampered people’s ability to understand the state of a country suffering growing violence and near-total economic collapse. For news on the unrest, many Venezuelans had to rely on family members back in the U.S. messaging them via WhatsApp."
