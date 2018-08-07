All the news that's fit to feed -- see this NYT overview for more details
"The Times publishes around 160 articles a day, and most of those will never be on the homepage of the app or in the section fronts. “Your Feed” is designed to help readers follow content they might miss otherwise. They can select from 24 channels to follow — some organized around section or topic (“From the Magazine,” “Gender & Society,” “The Mueller Investigation,” “Books of the Week”), others based on specific columnists (Nicholas Kristoff, Farhad Manjoo’s State of the Art column).With “Your Feed,” The New York Times lets iOS users follow topics and journalists (in a non-overwhelming way) -- NiemanLab
The feed also contains exclusive, tweet-length content from Times newsroom staffers and columnists, using a bot to pull that stuff straight from the Times’ Slack channel. (The fact that this Slack thing is just a tidbit in a story about a much larger feature provides another reminder, if you needed one, of how far ahead of almost all other newspapers the Times is in everything from app development to user research to developer resources.) Outbound links to non-Times stories will occasionally be included as well."