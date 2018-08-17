Final paragraphs; also see Kara Swisher's Elon Musk Is the Id of Tech (NYT)
"In response to questions for this article, Tesla provided a statement that it attributed to its board, excluding Elon Musk. “There have been many false and irresponsible rumors in the press about the discussions of the Tesla board,” the statement said. “We would like to make clear that Elon’s commitment and dedication to Tesla is obvious. Over the past 15 years, Elon’s leadership of the Tesla team has caused Tesla to grow from a small start-up to having hundreds of thousands of cars on the road that customers love, employing tens of thousands of people around the world, and creating significant shareholder value in the process.”
Mr. Musk said he had no plans to relinquish his dual roles as chairman and chief executive.
But, he added, “if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know. They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now.”"Elon Musk Confronts a Fateful Tesla Tweet and an ‘Excruciating’ Year -- NYT