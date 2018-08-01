In other Tesla news, see Tesla Plans $5 Billion Investment in Chinese Factory (Bloomberg)
"Normal for the youngest, most erratic U.S. automaker has always looked like insanity anywhere else. The Silicon Valley giant on Wednesday will report earnings that analysts expect could include $900 million of losses in the second quarter, a time of factory disasters and internal paranoia that Musk, Tesla’s billionaire chief, has described as “the most excruciating, hellish several months I’ve maybe ever had.”Inside the Tesla Factory: Burning cash, and trying not to burn out -- The Washington Post
But as investors scrutinize how quickly cash is burning at Tesla, the ambitious $50 billion automaker that has not made a profit in 15 years, another risk is also becoming more apparent: whether the company’s frenetic pace is leading to widespread burnout for Tesla employees — and, perhaps, even Musk himself."