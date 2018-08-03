Perhaps time to focus more on enticing people to unplug competitive devices; also see Surface Go review: The ideal cheap Windows tablet... almost (Engadget)
"The question is whether the changes Microsoft’s made to its products will translate into a better experience for the people it’s trying to reach. The Surface line, after all, hasn’t helped Microsoft crack the list of the world’s top-five tablet makers. It doesn’t have the reach of Apple’s laptops or Google’s Chromebooks. Even other devices that run Windows, from companies such as Lenovo, have a greater market presence.Microsoft executive considers it a ‘responsibility’ to help you unplug -- The Washington Post
Mehdi said he’s not sure whether Microsoft and the Surface Go have the answer — in fact, he’s very clear that the company is not claiming victory over wasted screen time. But it is, he said, the responsibility of technology companies to think about how the products they make affect the lives of the people that buy them."