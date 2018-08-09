Also see Magic Leap One Creator Edition Preview: A Flawed Glimpse of Mixed Reality's Amazing Potential (The Verge) and Magic Leap Is Remaking Itself as an Ordinary Company (With a Real Product) (Wired)
"Magic Leap One, the highly anticipated augmented-reality headset that overlays digital objects on the physical world, is finally going on sale after nearly a decade of development.Augmented-reality start-up Magic Leap is finally selling something -- The Washington Post
But it may not be in a store near you. The headset is available for now in only six locations: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay area and Miami — near the company’s headquarters. The headset will be delivered to buyers’ doorsteps, ferried by agents who will help with setup and provide training to use it.
Oh, and it will cost $2,295."