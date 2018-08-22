In other Facebook news, see Facebook Fueled Anti-Refugee Attacks in Germany, New Research Suggests (NYT)
"Facebook said on Tuesday that it had identified multiple new influence campaigns that were aimed at misleading people around the world, with the company finding and removing 652 fake accounts, pages and groups that were trying to sow misinformation.Facebook Identifies New Influence Operations Spanning Globe -- NYT
The activity originated in Iran and Russia, Facebook said. Unlike past influence operations on the social network, which largely targeted Americans, the fake accounts, pages and groups were this time also aimed at people in Latin America, Britain and the Middle East, the company said."