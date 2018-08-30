Thursday, August 30, 2018

Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses -- Reuters

In other AR news...
"Apple Inc has acquired a startup focused on making lenses for augmented reality glasses, the company confirmed on Wednesday, a signal Apple has ambitions to make a wearable device that would superimpose digital information on the real world.

Apple confirmed it acquired Longmont, Colorado-based Akonia Holographics. “Apple buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans,” the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Akonia could not immediately be reached for comment. The company was founded in 2012 by a group of holography scientists and had originally focused on holographic data storage before shifting its efforts to creating displays for augmented reality glasses, according to its website."
Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses -- Reuters
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 