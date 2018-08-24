A busy week for FireEye; also see How FireEye Helped Facebook Spot a Disinformation Campaign (NYT)
"The new removals targeted 39 channels on YouTube, which had more than 13,000 views in the United States, as well as 13 accounts on the social networking site Google Plus and six accounts on Blogger, its blogging platform, the company said. Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs, said in a blog post that each of the accounts had ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, or IRIB, which is tied to Iran’s ayatollah, and that they “disguised their connection to this effort.”Google deletes accounts with ties to Iran on YouTube and other sites -- The Washington Post
[...]
Facebook had acted on a tip from the cybersecurity firm FireEye, which later shared its findings with Google and Twitter. In response, Google briefed law enforcement officials as well as congressional investigators about its findings on Thursday, the company said."