Yes, because everyone in the IT industry knows Oracle is all about innovation and lower prices...
"Oracle took the unusual step of bringing its protest long before contractors have even submitted bids, alleging that the procurement of what is called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) has been problematic from the outset. In the bid protest document dated Aug. 6, the company accused the Pentagon of failing to adhere to procurement regulations and pursuing a strategy that will hurt the U.S. military’s technological prowess.Oracle challenges Pentagon’s multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract before bids are even submitted -- The Washington Post
“The technology industry is innovating around next generation cloud at an unprecedented pace and JEDI virtually assures DoD will be locked into legacy cloud for a decade or more,” an Oracle spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday. “The single-award approach is contrary to [the commercial technology] industry’s multi-cloud strategy, which promotes constant competition, fosters innovation and lowers prices.”"