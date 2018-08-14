Xbox: the DVD player of game consoles...
"Phil Spencer, executive vice president of gaming at Microsoft, compared the evolution of moving games to streaming with the change we have seen in streaming video. Microsoft’s goal, he said, is to move gaming to a medium where you can play what you want where you want. But, he pointed out, even though streaming video claims mindshare and market share, DVD sales still pull in billions of dollars per year. Big shifts like this, he said, don’t happen as quickly as we all think they do.How close are we to the end of the gaming console? -- The Washington Post
“It takes time,” Spencer said."