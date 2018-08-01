In contrast, see People aren’t that into the Galaxy S9, Samsung’s earnings show (The Washington Post)
"The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said on Tuesday it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion. Analysts were looking for $59.4 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fiscal third-quarter results also beat Wall Street expectations, at one point sending the shares to $198 in extended trading, a record price if the increase holds through Wednesday.Apple Shares Jump on iPhone Sales Projection -- Bloomberg
Apple’s stock gained 12 percent this year though Tuesday’s close -- before the results were announced -- putting the iPhone maker on a path to become the first U.S.-based company with a market value of $1 trillion."