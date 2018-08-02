The Tesla future (still...) looks bright ahead
"Tesla recorded another huge loss last quarter and burned through hundreds of millions of dollars in cash as it ramped up production of its first mass-market model.Tesla Reports Another Big Loss, but Sees Only Profit Ahead -- NYT
But the electric-car maker intends for that loss to be its last.
Tesla is about to turn the corner, Elon Musk, the chief executive, told analysts and investors on Wednesday during a conference call after the company announced its quarterly results.
“Our goal is to be profitable and cash-flow positive for every quarter going forward,” Mr. Musk said. Outside of a recession or major economic shock, the company is confident that it can reach that target, he said."