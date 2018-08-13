From a Peter Diamandis blog post series on China + tech
"Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (BAT) are now valued at a combined $1 trillion USD.China’s BAT: Baidu + Alibaba + Tencent (Peter Diamandis Tech Blog)
Alibaba and Tencent alone now account for almost one-third of the MSCI China Index, fueling its 47 percent gain in 2017.
As of this past March, China had skyrocketed to 164 unicorns, worth a combined $628.4 billion USD. Roughly 50 percent are controlled or backed by BAT.
But BAT aren't keeping ambitions local. Worldwide, BAT invests in over 150 companies, spanning the gamut from AI to biotech.
And with access to more internet users than those of the U.S. and all of Europe combined, BAT is fueled by the greatest treasure trove of user data on the planet."