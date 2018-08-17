Also see ‘Weaponized Ad Technology’: Facebook’s Moneymaker Gets a Critical Eye (NYT)
"Will Facebook be ready? The company says it’s moving quickly on its plan — which includes a physical war room to monitor the elections from its corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. — and has promised to double the number of safety and security employees on staff to 20,000 people. Facebook says it’s spending so much money monitoring political ads that it will actually hurt profits.Facebook has a plan to protect the U.S. midterms. Is it enough? -- Recode
But Facebook is also running out of time to execute its plan. With the midterms less than three months away, it’s almost go time.
“When over half of Americans get their news from Facebook, it’s pretty damn important,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Vir., who has been one of the country’s most outspoken critics of Facebook’s role in elections. “We’re starting to see the enormous success of the Trump campaign in using social media. I think it’s changing the paradigm.”"