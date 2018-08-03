Later in the article: "For Comcast, the Amazon deal is a continuation of its strategy to be the single video-entertainment hub in the home — to keep cable customers in its guide, so they don’t have to switch over to a Roku or Apple TV streaming device."
"Comcast and Amazon reached a deal to bring Prime Video to the cable company’s Xfinity X1 service — the first time Amazon’s premium streaming-video service will be available on a U.S. pay-TV service.Comcast to Launch Amazon Prime Video on Xfinity TV in 2018 -- Variety
Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The pact also makes Comcast to [sic] only pay-TV operator in the U.S. to offer Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube integrated into a set-top box environment.
Comcast said it expects to launch the Amazon Prime Video app on X1 later this year. Customers will have to have a separate Amazon Prime membership to access the video service on X1. As of the end of June, X1 has been deployed to over 60% of Comcast’s 21.5 million residential video customers."