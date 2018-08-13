Yet another example of "blockchain is the answer; what was your question again?..." Also see Why security experts hate that “blockchain voting” will be used in the midterm elections (MIT Technology Review)
"West Virginia will provide a mobile blockchain voting option, in addition to absentee ballots, for overseas military service members in elections this November, after receiving audit results this week from a pilot program.West Virginia to offer mobile blockchain voting app for overseas voters in November election -- The Washington Post
It will be the first state to offer this technology to improve voting accessibility for deployed members of the military and their families, according to West Virginia’s secretary of state.
Eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots through a mobile application that uses blockchain technology, which stores data on a decentralized database, meaning there’s no owner, allowing for more transparent transactions. Information is stored publicly, but to ensure privacy, West Virginia voters' personal information will remain anonymous."