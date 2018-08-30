Thursday, August 30, 2018

Magic Leap’s $2.3 billion augmented-reality gear meets actual reality and stumbles -- The Washington Post

Tough week for Magic Leap PR
"Here’s my real reality experience: Right now, Magic Leap is not even a very good parlor trick. The product lets you walk around a room, tethered only to a disc-shaped computer worn on your hip, and experience a few 3-D apps that map into the space around you. But it is not dramatically better than competing (and not terribly compelling) AR gear already out there, such as Microsoft’s HoloLens.

Palmer Luckey, the former CEO of virtual-reality pioneer Oculus and a rival, has been even more pointed. This week, he wrote, “Magic Leap is a tragic heap.” (The company says he misunderstands its tech.)"
