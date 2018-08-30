Tough week for Magic Leap PR
"Here’s my real reality experience: Right now, Magic Leap is not even a very good parlor trick. The product lets you walk around a room, tethered only to a disc-shaped computer worn on your hip, and experience a few 3-D apps that map into the space around you. But it is not dramatically better than competing (and not terribly compelling) AR gear already out there, such as Microsoft’s HoloLens.Magic Leap’s $2.3 billion augmented-reality gear meets actual reality and stumbles -- The Washington Post
Palmer Luckey, the former CEO of virtual-reality pioneer Oculus and a rival, has been even more pointed. This week, he wrote, “Magic Leap is a tragic heap.” (The company says he misunderstands its tech.)"