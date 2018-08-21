Earlier in the interview: ""You join here not to be cool, but to make others cool," he says. "You want to be cool by doing that empowerment.. It's the result that matters." Also see This is not your father's Microsoft (CNET)
"But the implication from your book is that Microsoft — I won't say the word "broken," but that there were some serious problems here. What was it that was so concerning to you?Microsoft's CEO on helping a faded legend find a 'sense of purpose' -- CNET
It's interesting you say that, because in some sense Microsoft is one of these companies that have been super successful. One of the things that happens when you're super successful is you sometimes lose touch with what made you successful in the first place.
So if anything I wanted to not talk about what is broken. I wanted to go back to the very genesis of this company. What is that sense of purpose and drive that made us successful? What was the culture that may have been there in the very beginning or in the times when we were able to achieve that success. How do we really capture it? So that's why I think about it as the renaissance as much as about fixing something that's broken."