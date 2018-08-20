After the Cryptocurrency Boom: Hard Lessons for New Investors -- NYT

From a timely *coin reality check
"The virtual currency markets have been through booms and busts before — and recovered to boom again. But this bust could have a more lasting impact on the technology’s adoption because of the sheer number of ordinary people who invested in digital tokens over the last year, and who are likely to associate cryptocurrencies with financial ruin for a very long time.Cryptocurrency Boom: Hard Lessons for New Investors -- NYT
“What the average Joe hears is how friends lost fortunes,” said Alex Kruger, a former banker who has been trading in the cryptocurrency markets for some time. “Irrational exuberance leads to financial overhang and slows progress.”"