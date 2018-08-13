New platform; same business model...
"Oracle Corp. is named in a lawsuit alleging the company’s executives lied to shareholders when they explained why cloud sales were growing.Oracle Accused of Defrauding Investors on Cloud Sales Growth -- Bloomberg
The investor leading the case, the City of Sunrise Firefighters’ Pension Fund, claimed Oracle engaged in coercion and threats to sell its cloud-computing products, creating an unsustainable model that fell apart, according to the suit seeking class-action status and filed Friday in San Jose, California. The Florida-based firefighter pension fund and other investors lost money when Oracle’s stock plummeted in March after reporting a disappointing earnings report and outlook, according to the lawsuit."