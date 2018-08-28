Just another day on Twitter...
"Trump suggested that not only was there a tendency for tech companies to suppress right-wing voices, but that Google has “rigged” its search results to only show negative reporting about him. The president added that Google and others were “hiding information and news that is good,” and said that this was “very serious situation” that “will be addressed.”Trump claims Google is suppressing positive news about him and ‘will be addressed’ -- The Verge
Trump included in his tweets a dubious statistic: that 96 percent of search results for the term “Trump News” came from “National Left-Wing Media.” This claim seems to have originated on the right-wing PJ Media before spreading to other outlets, including Fox News. It’s the analysis of a single reporter who Googled the term “Trump” a number of times “using different computers.” They then tallied up the perceived bias of the outlets appearing in the first 100 results. (The political alignment of the outlets was assigned based on a chart by journalist Sharyl Attkisson, a former CNN reporter who appeared on Fox News last year claiming that the media is feeding the public an “artificial reality.”)"