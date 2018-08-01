For full details, see Removing Bad Actors on Facebook (Facebook Newsroom); on a related note, see The Midterm Elections Are in Serious Danger of Being Hacked, Thanks to Trump (Mother Jones)
"Facebook said it discovered 32 false pages and profiles that were created between March 2017 and this May, which lured 290,000 people with ads, events and regular posts on topics such as race, fascism and feminism — and sought to stir opposition to President Trump. The company informed law enforcement before it deleted the profiles Tuesday morning. It also notified lawmakers of the activity this week, and said it would notify the real Facebook users who were swept up in the operation.Facebook says it has uncovered a coordinated disinformation operation ahead of the 2018 midterm elections -- The Washington Post
One of the most popular pages had links to the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the Kremlin-backed organization of Russian operatives that flooded Facebook with disinformation around the 2016 election, Facebook said. Yet the operators of the newly banned pages, whom Facebook said it was not in a position to identify, were more clever about covering their tracks. Lawmakers and experts were quick to attribute the activity to Russia."