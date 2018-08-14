"Funding secured" sort of like a ~$35K mainstream Tesla Model 3 -- perhaps eventually?... Also see Musk Says He's Tapped Goldman, Silver Lake on Tesla Bid Plan (Bloomberg) and Larger Tesla Stake by Giant Saudi Fund Faces Hurdles (WSJ)
"If Saudi Arabia ultimately does provide the multibillion-dollar financing needed to take Elon Musk’s Tesla car company private, it would represent the boldest move yet in the kingdom’s campaign to build a post-oil future.Saudi oil money may give Elon Musk the private Tesla of his dreams -- The Washington Post
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund that manages about $230 billion, is the main source of funding under Musk’s buyout plan, the billionaire businessman said in a blog post Monday.
“Obviously, the Saudi sovereign fund has more than enough capital needed to execute on such a transaction,” Musk wrote. “I left the July 31st meeting with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving.”"