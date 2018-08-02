A timely cloud reality check
"Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to dominate the cloud computing infrastructure-as-a-service market, but Microsoft's Azure is growing fast.Microsoft narrows the gap on AWS as cloud computing race heats up -- ZDNet
The worldwide infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market grew 29.5 percent in 2017 to total $23.5 billion, up from $18.2 billion in 2016, according to calculations by tech analyst firm Gartner. Companies are increasingly handing over their data and applications to cloud services providers; the analyst group recently predicted that, as a result, 80 percent of enterprises will have shut down their traditional data centers by 2025 -- up from just 10 percent today."