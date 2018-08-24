What could possibly go wrong?...
"Microchips with GPS tracking may strike some as the first step toward handing our autonomy over to Skynet-like government overlords, and Three Square Market officials acknowledge that the chips will offer a convenient way to track people — especially those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.This firm already microchips employees. Could your ailing relative be next? -- The Washington Post
Patrick McMullan, president of Three Square Market and the chip technology business Three Square Chip, told CNBC the goal is a “worthy cause.”
“It’s not only GPS. It’s not only voice activation. It’s working on monitoring your vital signs,” McMullan said. “And there are different medical institutions that obviously want that.”"