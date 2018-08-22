Final paragraphs from a timely Google reality check
"Sure, it’s early, and Google’s plans are not clear. There remains the possibility that Google will think of some completely nontraditional way to satisfy China’s censors without losing its soul.Google Tried to Change China. China May End Up Changing Google. -- NYT
But that seems unlikely. The more plausible conclusion is the more obvious one: Google took on China, and Google lost.
“Make no mistake,” said Michael Posner, a professor of ethics and finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. “This will be a huge victory for the Chinese government and anyone else who wants to severely restrict the internet.”"