Pretty sure Elon Musk was CEO when Tesla went public... Also see Can Elon Musk Tweet That? The SEC May Have an Opinion (Bloomberg)
"Musk pointed to SpaceX as a model for how Tesla could be privately held. He said in a tweet his hope is that all current investors in the electric-car company would stick with it by buying into a “special purpose fund,” and said that this has been done through a Fidelity investment in the rocket manufacturer.Elon Musk Makes $82 Billion Gambit to Silence Tesla Critics -- Bloomberg
Taking Tesla private “makes a ton of sense” from Musk’s perspective, said Gene Munster, a managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures. Though even he -- one of Tesla’s biggest bulls -- assigns long odds to the CEO pulling off this deal.
“Musk does not want to run a public company,” Munster said. “Our guess is there is a 1 in 3 chance he can actually pull this off.”"