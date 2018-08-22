Overlap with China's Social Credit System tbd...
"Facebook has begun to assign its users a reputation score, predicting their trustworthiness on a scale from zero to 1.Facebook is rating the trustworthiness of its users on a scale from zero to 1 -- The Washington Post
The previously unreported ratings system, which Facebook has developed over the past year, shows that the fight against the gaming of tech systems has evolved to include measuring the credibility of users to help identify malicious actors.
Facebook developed its reputation assessments as part of its effort against fake news, Tessa Lyons, the product manager who is in charge of fighting misinformation, said in an interview. The company, like others in tech, has long relied on its users to report problematic content — but as Facebook has given people more options, some users began falsely reporting items as untrue, a new twist on information warfare for which it had to account."