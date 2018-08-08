Because when you let Trump say whatever he wants, you have no rules; also see InfoWars, Alex Jones alive and well on Amazon, Twitter (Politico), Gatekeepers or Censors? How Tech Manages Online Speech (NYT), and And now even MailChimp is done with InfoWars (Mashable)
"Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said that Alex Jones and his show InfoWars can continue to use the service because they haven’t violated the social-media company’s policies, despite decisions by Facebook Inc. and Google’s YouTube to pull the conspiracy theorist off their platforms.Dorsey Says InfoWars' Alex Jones Hasn't Violated Twitter's Rules -- Bloomberg
“We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or InfoWars yesterday,” Dorsey tweeted Tuesday. “We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified.”"