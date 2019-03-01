From a Workplace by Facebook momentum update
"Workplace connects everyone in an organization – from the CEO to the newest recruit, from two people to 200,000+ – using familiar Facebook features like chat, video calling, posts, and groups, providing a simple and secure way for people to share knowledge, work together and build connected, meaningful communities.From 0 to 2m paid users in less than two years | Workplace News
In the past 12 months alone, Nestlé, Vodafone, GSK, Telefonica, AstraZeneca, Delta Air Lines, Kering, National Australia Bank and many others have connected their people on Workplace.
In fact, there are now more than 150 companies who have more than 10,000 users on Workplace. And in total, we're proud to serve over 2m paid users every month - with millions more connecting through our free product and via our Workplace for Good program for nonprofits."
