I expect Apple Card will eventually be seen as the Apple Music of the payment services business -- accelerating inevitable market dynamics; also see Apple Card Highlights Disruption Potential for Tech Industry | Tech.pinions
"What’s clear, though, is that the card is meant for loyal customers who wouldn’t flinch over one more Apple service in their lives.How Apple’s numberless credit card will make it harder to break free of its ‘ecosystem’ | Washington Post
“It ties people further into the Apple ecosystem,” said Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial Partners. “It creates a moat against customer churn, or changing to another phone platform.”
A high-tech credit card fits with Apple’s techy customer base, Feinseth said. The card can be used anywhere where Mastercard is accepted — and it plays to Mastercard’s branding of itself as a technology company, rather than a financial one."
