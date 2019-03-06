For a related video, see Sir Tim Berners-Lee on how he came up with the World Wide Web and why your kids should code | Washington Post
"But he said he never anticipated how nation-states would use the web to influence elections and public discourse. After the 2016 US presidential election, he realized this was "not just about ... junk out there that you should ignore, but things that people believe" that have been "manipulated by some very clever and malicious people," he told the audience at the Post event.Tim Berners-Lee still believes the web can be fixed, even today | CNET
He said it was at that point that he and the World Wide Web Foundation, which he'd created in 2009 to promote Internet accessibility and equality, had to take "a big step back" to "reconsider the web."
Now Berners-Lee says he wants to fix the problems ailing the internet, and he launched two major efforts in November to turn the web around. The first is the Contract for the Web, which he says will make the web more trustworthy and less susceptible to some of today's problems. The other is a new platform called Solid, which gives users control over their data."
