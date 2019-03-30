Tuesday, March 12, 2019

30 years on, what’s next #ForTheWeb? | Web Foundation

Sir Tim Berners-Lee on the World Wide Web's 30th anniversary
"To tackle any problem, we must clearly outline and understand it. I broadly see three sources of dysfunction affecting today’s web:
  1. Deliberate, malicious intent, such as state-sponsored hacking and attacks, criminal behaviour, and online harassment.
  2. System design that creates perverse incentives where user value is sacrificed, such as ad-based revenue models that commercially reward clickbait and the viral spread of misinformation.
  3. Unintended negative consequences of benevolent design, such as the outraged and polarised tone and quality of online discourse."
30 years on, what’s next #ForTheWeb? | Web Foundation
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 