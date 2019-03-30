Sir Tim Berners-Lee on the World Wide Web's 30th anniversary
"To tackle any problem, we must clearly outline and understand it. I broadly see three sources of dysfunction affecting today’s web:30 years on, what’s next #ForTheWeb? | Web Foundation
- Deliberate, malicious intent, such as state-sponsored hacking and attacks, criminal behaviour, and online harassment.
- System design that creates perverse incentives where user value is sacrificed, such as ad-based revenue models that commercially reward clickbait and the viral spread of misinformation.
- Unintended negative consequences of benevolent design, such as the outraged and polarised tone and quality of online discourse."
No comments:
Post a Comment