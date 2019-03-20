Also see Google unveils Stadia cloud gaming service, launches in 2019 | The Verge, which notes "Google is partnering with AMD to build a custom GPU for its datacenters. It’s a chip that Google claims will deliver 10.7 teraflops of power, which is more than the 4.2 teraflops of the PS4 Pro and the 6 teraflops of power on the Xbox One X. Each Stadia instance will also be powered by a custom 2.7GHz x86 processor with 16GB of RAM."
"For 20 years, Google has worked to put the world’s information at your fingertips. Instant delivery of that information is made possible through our data center and network capabilities, and now we're using that technology to change how you access and enjoy video games.Stadia: a new way to play | Google Keyword blog
Stadia is a new video game platform, delivering instant access to your favorite games on any type of screen—whether it’s a TV, laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone. Our goal is to make those games available in resolutions up to 4K and 60 frames per second with HDR and surround sound. We’ll be launching later this year in select countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K. and much of Europe.
To build Stadia, we’ve thought deeply about what it means to be a gamer and worked to converge two distinct worlds: people who play video games and people who love watching them. Stadia will lift restrictions on the games we create and play—and the communities who enjoy them."
