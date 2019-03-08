Friday, March 08, 2019

Why a Plagiarism-Detection Company Is Now a Billion-Dollar Business | The Chronicle of Higher Education

A business model others are likely to copy -- check the full post for analysis
"Stamping out student plagiarism is big business. How big? $1.735 billion, to be exact. That’s the price that Advance, a privately held media, communications, and technology company, will pay to purchase Turnitin, the 800-pound gorilla of plagiarism-detection services. Although not the largest ed-tech deal ever made, it is, in the words of one analyst, “massive.”
So what does the deal, announced on Wednesday, mean for higher education and for education technology? We talked with a few ed-tech observers, as well as senior officers at Turnitin and Advance, to sort it all out."
