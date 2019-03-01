From a timely HoloLens reality check
"Microsoft clearly has designs to bring the HoloLens concept to the masses. Not only did Technical Fellow Alex Kipman decide to unveil it at the largest mobile electronics show of the year, he also invited Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney to the stage to announce that support for the Unreal Engine 4 that powers Fortnite is coming to the HoloLens platform.Touching holograms with HoloLens 2 is amazing, but phone AR is way more fun | PCWorld
So there’s a dream that HoloLens 3 or 4 may be a device affordable and accessible enough to sell to consumers. But at as it stands, the HoloLens platform has some work to do if it ever wants to be an Xbox companion. Even the simplest phone-based VR and AR applications offer immersive, 360-degree environments that transport you to new worlds and entice you to stay. The HoloLens 2's more limited scope takes a lot of the fun out of it."
