Also see From ‘master coach’ to a bribery probe: A college consultant who went off the rails | Washington Post
"Prosecutors charged Bill McGlashan, a founder and managing partner at TPG Growth — which has made landmark investments in companies like Uber and Airbnb — on fraud allegations for trying to engineer the admission of his son to the University of Southern California.One of Silicon Valley’s most prominent voices for ethical investing is implicated in a college admissions bribery scandal | Recode
What is particularly damaging for TPG is that McGlashan has positioned himself as a leading voice in Silicon Valley for social responsibility. In addition to overseeing TPG’s late-stage growth investing arm, McGlashan has partnered with other conscious leaders like Bono and Laurene Powell Jobs at The Rise Fund, a TPG investing arm that tries to make the world a better place through investments in things like dairy farms in India.
TPG said Tuesday that it had placed McGlashan on “indefinite administrative leave effective immediately” and that his roles at TPG Growth and The Rise Fund would be filled for now by Jim Coulter, TPG’s co-CEO. That’s a major shake-up at one of the most influential investing firms in Silicon Valley."
No comments:
Post a Comment