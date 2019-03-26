Starting to dig into the Apple News+ fine print...
"The inclusion of the WSJ gives readers the ability to access all categories of news. The app will actively surface stories on national news, politics, sport, and more. However, the “entire slate of business and financial news” is also available, although this is less likely to be highlighted. There is a compromise, though.What Apple News+ means for Wall Street Journal | Cult of Mac
The compromise is that Apple users get access to only three days of the Wall Street Journal‘s archive. That is different to the experience of regular subscribers, who can source articles dating back years. For most readers that’s unlikely to be a big deal. However, if you’re a news junkie or researcher, subscribing to Apple News+ may not give you everything you want."
