An update on Jack Dorsey's favorite Twitter user
"Musk has for years been known for his rebellious combativeness, but his tussling with the country’s top financial cops has started to unnerve even some of Tesla’s biggest investors and most die-hard fans. Corporate-governance experts said the SEC could push for starker penalties for Musk, Tesla or its directors — including an outright ban blocking him from running a public company — if they determine he is not fulfilling his end of the deal.Elon Musk’s defense of his Tesla tweets ‘borders on the ridiculous,’ SEC says | Washington Post
Wall Street analysts have begun counseling clients to reconsider investing in the company amid Musk’s ongoing legal brawls. “Another slap on the wrist (i.e. a larger fine) appears unlikely” because of Musk’s “ongoing public belligerence” toward the SEC, JPMorgan Chase analysts wrote in a note to clients early Monday. “The once impenetrable Tesla narrative appears to be eroding. ... Tesla remains a story of vision, steered, for better or for worse, by Elon Musk.”"
